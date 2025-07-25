Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler would sacrifice one major championship to end Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler has dominated on the golf course in recent years.

This year alone, the world No. 1 golfer has won two major tournaments — the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. Scheffler is also a two-time Masters Tournament champion, but he admitted he would sacrifice at least one of his four coveted major titles in exchange for seeing his beloved Dallas Cowboys reach the mountaintop.

"Gosh, I don't know. I would trade one, for sure, for a Super Bowl," the University of Texas alum responded when asked whether he would trade a major to see the Cowboys win it all.

Those comments follow an admission Scheffler made before teeing off at The Open last week at Royal Portrus about the sport he dominates not completely fulfilling him before teeing off at The Open last week at Royal Portrus.

While Scheffler is a New Jersey native, he has resided in Dallas for the majority of his life and is a self-proclaimed fan of the Cowboys.

While the Waste Management Phoenix Open is not one of golf's four majors, Scheffler noted he would sacrifice several of his victories in that tournament in favor of seeing the Cowboys hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"I've been rooting for a Super Bowl for a long time as well," the top-ranked golfer said before jokingly suggesting he's dealt with more disappointment when it comes to football than he has in golf. "A lot of hard work has gone into cheering on the Boys."

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowl titles in the franchise's history. However, the upcoming 2025 season marks three decades since the team has won a championship.

The Cowboys have also experienced limited postseason success over that span, and the have failed to advance to a conference championship game since the 1995 season. During Scheffler's lifetime, he's seen Dallas win just five playoff games.

A hamstring injury derailed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2024 season. The team finished with a 7-10 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Mike McCarthy was not retained as the head coach.

