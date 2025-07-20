Scottie Scheffler wins 2025 Open Championship with dominant final round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s only one word to describe Scottie Scheffler’s performance at the Open Championship over the weekend – dominant.

Scheffler wrapped the fourth round with a 68 and added another impressive victory onto his resume.

Scheffler won the Open Championship for the first time in his career. The best finish he had previously was tied for seventh last year when the major event was played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

This year, Scheffler walked the fairways of Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland and made it seem like another day at the office.

He started off behind the pack with a first-round 68 but got into the zone in the second round with a 64. His eight birdies in the second round propelled him up the leaderboard. A third-round 67 put him in good contention to win the title.

Then, on Sunday, it was more consistent and solid play all around.

He finished with five birdies and only one double bogey in the round. He never wavered in the final round and no one really ever came close to catching him.

Scheffler has four wins in 2025. He won the Byron Nelson in May and followed that up with a PGA Championship. In June, he held off Ben Griffin at the Memorial.

Harris English finished in second place with a 13-under par. He shot a 66 in the final round of the tournament. It was the best finish in the major of his career. Before Sunday, his best finish came in 2013 when he was tied for 15th.

Chris Gottrup had an incredible tournament as well, finishing 12-under par. He carded a final-round 66 and finished in third place.

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau may have had a tough time at Royal Portrush but he made a mountainous climb back into the top 10 when his round was finished.

He shot a 78 in the first round and was near the bottom of the leaderboard when he entered the second round. However, a 65 in the second round helped him make the cut. He shot a 68 in the third and a 64 in the final round.

He gained 24 spots to break into a tie for 10th.

The Open Championship is the last major of the season. PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars will now finish up their seasons on their respective tours and look toward the Ryder Cup at the end of September.