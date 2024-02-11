Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour

PGA golfers snap at unruly fans during Waste Management Phoenix Open: 'Just shut up'

A woman was already hospitalized earlier in the week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open, sometimes lovingly referred to as the Wasted Management Open, is notorious for being the rowdiest event on the PGA Tour, but it may be getting a little bit out of hand.

Earlier in the tournament, a woman was hospitalized after falling from the stands - in fact, the event even began limiting alcohol sales on Sunday - but that hasn't stopped the party totally.

However, other fans have taken the party too far, and other golfers are now backfiring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

general view of 16th hole

Corey Conners plays his shot from the 16th tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 9, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Two videos went viral on Sunday during the final round of professional golfers snapping back at comments made by fans.

One video saw 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson getting into it with a fan, with security even stepping in.

It's unknown what provoked Johnson to speak up, but rumors swirled that it was a negative comment about his Ryder Cup captaincy – Team USA was blown out by Team Europe in Rome late last year.

16th hole at Scottsdale

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 9, 2024. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Don't sir me, somebody said it. I'm just sick of it," Johnson said to a gallery. 

"Just shut up."

Shortly afterward, Billy Horschel confronted a fan who was speaking during someone else's backswing.

"Buddy, when you're told to shush, shut the hell up," he said. "He's trying to hit a golf shot here. It's our f---ing jobs."

The crowd didn't take him too seriously and responded with laughter, even though it's a big no-no to talk during someone's backswing.

LUCAS GLOVER WITHDRAWS FROM PHOENIX OPEN FOR BIZARRE REASON

The tournament is played at TPC Scottsdale, the home of the loudest hole in golf.

The 16th hole on the course is fully enclosed by roughly 16,000 seats, the only enclosed hole in golf. It's always been loud, but in recent years, it's become a glorified frat party.

16th hole at Scottsdale

Sam Burns putts on the 16th green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 11, 2024. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of publishing, Scottie Scheffler (-17), two-time defending champ, held a one-shot lead over Charley Hoffman.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.