Top NFL Draft prospect Cam Ward offers blunt warning to teams that pass over him: ‘I’ll remember that’

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has a message for any NFL teams that pass over him in this year’s draft: "I’ll remember that."

Ward, who has been the subject of harsh criticism for his decision not to play in the second half of Miami’s loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in December, offered a blunt message to NFL teams that might question his dedication as a result of that decision.

"OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not," Ward said Monday, via The Associated Press.

"If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that."

Ward defended his decision not to play in the second half of the 42-41 loss, adding that it was predetermined.

"I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They seen things that they think they need to work on... for this season coming up. And they also knew, you know, what I had on the line," he said.

"We feel like we’re doing what’s best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when, you know, some guys on our team didn’t play who I thought should have played. It was also, you know, those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine."

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal called the narrative that Ward quit "false."

Ward is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. The winner of the Manning Award and the Davey O'Brien Award, Ward moves on to the NFL after finishing his college career with 18,189 passing yards and 158 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.