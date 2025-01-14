Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Miami coach pushes back on 'bulls---' narrative Cam Ward quit on his team after setting touchdown record

Cam Ward did not play in the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Cam Ward drew up controversy when he didn't play the second half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Ward played the first half and sat the second after he broke the Division I record for most passing touchdowns in a career (156), surpassing Case Keenum.

Arguments were aplenty. 

Many felt Ward took a risk in playing in a meaningless bowl game as potentially the No. 1 overall pick. On the flip side, others felt Ward was selfishly in it for only the record. The Hurricanes lost, 32-31.

Cam Ward in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the first half of the Pop Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The future first-round pick received lots of praise and criticism, but his now former head coach, Mario Cristobal, came to his defense this week.

"I don’t feel the need to go race to squash false narratives and a bunch of bulls--- that people like to start because that’s their way of doing whatever their job is," he said on Monday. "That’s where it’s at. That’s where it’s always been. Cam has been an exceptional, an elite, Miami Hurricane. As a competitor, as a player, as a teammate. He’s elevated the profile, the exposure of the University of Miami. 

Mario Cristobal and Cam Ward

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and quarterback Cam Ward (1) celebrate a 52-45 win against Louisville at L&amp;N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"He is leaving a legacy that’s gonna be impactful for generations to come. I mean, he’s the best I’ve been around, and I look forward to watching him lead an NFL franchise to championships and watching him play on Sundays."

"He’s a big reason why he won 10 games and had a chance to really win every game," Cristobal added. "He set the tone for what the standard is, right, the expectation is going forward — as difficult as that might be and sound."

Miami controlled its own destiny in the College Football Playoff heading into the final week of the regular season, but the Canes fell to Syracuse to knock themselves out of the ACC title game and lose their chance of making the Playoff. Perhaps the conversation would have gone away on both sides if Ward had more to play for in December.

Cam Ward vs Wake Forest

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Ward and Shedeur Sanders are both in the conversation about being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which is owned by the Tennessee Titans.

