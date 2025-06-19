Top NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey cancels 76ers visit, hasn't met with any NBA teams: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rutgers’ Ace Bailey is considered by many to be the No. 3 overall prospect leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, with many expecting him to go to the Philadelphia 76ers – the team that owns the pick.

But Bailey has reportedly canceled a visit to meet with the team and have a private workout with them just one week before the draft, according to ESPN.

Even stranger, Bailey hasn’t met with a single NBA team, begging the question as to why.

Bailey was reportedly going to fly to Philadelphia to have dinner with the team’s front office and then participate in a private workout. It’s common for NBA Draft prospects to do so, much like any other league, in order to get acclimated to their potential team.

But Bailey has reportedly been declining invitations from numerous NBA squads, all of which are in the top-10 on the draft board, making him the only U.S.-based prospect not to meet with a single team outside the NBA Draft Combine.

The Sixers have reportedly not ruled out selecting Bailey, and ESPN noted that Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations with the Sixers, selected current guards Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain without hosting a private workout before past drafts.

So, the same can be done with Bailey, who averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 33 minutes per game for the Scarlet Knights in a lackluster year compared to where many believed them to be preseason.

Bailey’s camp has also reportedly been telling teams they believe the dynamic guard is a top-three selection in this draft, though they want to make sure he goes to a team that will have him play right away.

Only Duke’s Cooper Flagg, who figures to be the first overall selection by the Dallas Mavericks, and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper, who is the consensus San Antonio Spurs pick at No. 2, are above Bailey in most mock drafts and prospect rankings.

A team could come flying up the draft board to get Bailey if they feel he can make an immediate impact.

But Bailey is creating a lot of mystery and speculation by not meeting with teams less than one week before the NBA Draft kicks off at Barclays Center on June 25.

