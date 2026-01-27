Tony Romo opens up about commentating criticism he chooses to ignore: ‘They’re watching’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Romo's broadcasting career has been like a roller coaster.

At the onset, Romo seemed to have a crystal ball in the booth alongside Jim Nantz, calling plays before the audience saw them.

However, things appeared to hit a wall, and it was reported that CBS was concerned Romo had lost his flair and his relationship with Nantz had taken a hit.

Romo has called three full football seasons since then, and his current deal expires after the 2030 season.

Depending on who you ask, Romo is just as polarizing now as when he was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and, in an appearance on Pat McAfee's show, he responded to the criticism.

"You’re doing you, and you’ve got to be yourself and everything. You’re trying your best, and it’s not like you’re never not trying your best to be great at something. But then you look at it, and it’s like, the noise is the noise. It’s part of being in this job," he said. "To me, it’s up, it’s down. But at the end of the day, you don’t really listen to things."

Romo instead likes to listen to the positive feedback.

"All the fans come up to me and say they love us and everything, that’s what I feel. As far as looking at stuff online, it’s just part of the process. But I don’t think it really changes things," he continued.

"If everyone likes me, they’re watching, so there has to be something there. But we’re also commenting on their teams that are winning and losing. ‘I don’t like someone when he’s not fully rooting for my team.’ So, there’s a balance you try. I root for both teams. I root for guys who love the sport, care so deeply and want to win. I want them to care as much as I did. And those are the guys you kind of root for a little bit, and sometimes that comes across a certain way, but I love it. It’s a great job."

Romo received criticism for his color commentary during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills playoff matchup earlier this month.

Romo’s bizarre noisemaking and analysis of the playoff game sparked criticism from NFL fans on social media. Awful Announcing noted a few times in which Romo may have fallen short, including a scene-setter in which he suggested the Jaguars were the underdog in their home playoff game against the Bills.

Romo’s strange noises and a "DTF" remark sparked complaints from fans earlier in the 2025 NFL season.

Romo and Nantz are slated to be on the call for Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta two years from now, CBS' first Super Bowl since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

