NFL star labels Pro Bowl 'a joke' after Shedeur Sanders named as replacement: 'Laughable'

By many accounts, Shedeur Sanders was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season — yet he still received one of the league's highest honors.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Cleveland Browns quarterback was named to the Pro Bowl for the AFC.

The quarterbacks that were set to head to the Pro Bowl from the AFC were Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and New England Patriots’ Drake Maye. With Maye set to play in Super Bowl LX after defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, a replacement was necessary.

However, the choice of Sanders got some laughter on social media, including from New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

"No hate but the Pro Bowl a joke lol," Eluemunor posted to X on Monday. "[Andrew Thomas] Top LT in the NFL hasn’t made one yet but if you’re popular you get in. Laughable at this point."

"Like I said no hate but how’s Cam Ward not the replacement? lol both him and [Jaxson] Dart went off this season," he added.

Sanders didn’t start the year with the Browns, but he made quite the impression in the second half, getting the nod in the remaining seven games of the season and going 3-4 over that span. He won his first start, prompting him to keep his job for the remainder of the season.

But the numbers weren't pretty. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight total games. Pro Football Network graded him 42nd out of their 43 eligible quarterbacks. Among quarterbacks to throw 200-plus times, his 68.1 quarterback rating was the lowest in football, and he ranks near the bottom of numerous analytical metrics.

While heading to a Pro Bowl is always a great accomplishment, Sanders knows nothing is solidified for his role in 2026. Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the season that he won’t be committing to Sanders, or any other quarterback for that matter.

"We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry said. "It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified."

