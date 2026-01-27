Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Cleveland Browns

NFL star labels Pro Bowl 'a joke' after Shedeur Sanders named as replacement: 'Laughable'

'If you’re popular you get in. Laughable at this point'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

By many accounts, Shedeur Sanders was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season — yet he still received one of the league's highest honors.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Cleveland Browns quarterback was named to the Pro Bowl for the AFC.

The quarterbacks that were set to head to the Pro Bowl from the AFC were Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and New England Patriots’ Drake Maye. With Maye set to play in Super Bowl LX after defeating the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, a replacement was necessary.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Shedeur Sanders smiling

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.  (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the choice of Sanders got some laughter on social media, including from New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

"No hate but the Pro Bowl a joke lol," Eluemunor posted to X on Monday. "[Andrew Thomas] Top LT in the NFL hasn’t made one yet but if you’re popular you get in. Laughable at this point."

"Like I said no hate but how’s Cam Ward not the replacement? lol both him and [Jaxson] Dart went off this season," he added.

Sanders didn’t start the year with the Browns, but he made quite the impression in the second half, getting the nod in the remaining seven games of the season and going 3-4 over that span. He won his first start, prompting him to keep his job for the remainder of the season.

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SUPER BOWL LX

But the numbers weren't pretty. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight total games. Pro Football Network graded him 42nd out of their 43 eligible quarterbacks. Among quarterbacks to throw 200-plus times, his 68.1 quarterback rating was the lowest in football, and he ranks near the bottom of numerous analytical metrics.

While heading to a Pro Bowl is always a great accomplishment, Sanders knows nothing is solidified for his role in 2026. Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters after the season that he won’t be committing to Sanders, or any other quarterback for that matter.

Shedeur Sanders celebrates a TD

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders (12) and Teven Jenkins (74) celebrate a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market," Berry said. "It’s too important of a position, and it’s something that has to be solidified."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue