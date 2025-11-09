Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tony Romo goes viral again for eyebrow-raising 'DTF' comment during Patriots-Buccaneers broadcast

Romo meant 'details, toughness and they finish,' but fans thought of the 'Jersey Shore' reference

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Tony Romo can’t seem to stop going viral for awkward NFL broadcast moments.

One week after the former NFL quarterback was criticized by fans for making odd noises while analyzing a play, the CBS color commentator again caught attention during the New England Patriots–Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Romo was describing the Patriots, now 8-2 under Mike Vrabel after a 28-23 win over the Buccaneers, when he used a phrase that some viewers took out of context.

Tony Romo talks to Drew Barrymore

Tony Romo on "The Drew Barrymore Show" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. (Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images)

"This team is DTF, Jim," Romo said to his broadcast partner, Jim Nantz. "Details, toughness and they finish."

Nantz replied, "That’s very close to what Vrabel tells ’em, too," before adding that his "T" in Romo’s acronym would stand for "technique."

However, many on social media interpreted the acronym differently, referencing the NSFW phrase popularized by the MTV reality show "Jersey Shore." NFL insider Albert Breer noted the connection in a post on X.

TONY ROMO'S AWKWARD NOISES DURING NFL BROADCAST DRAWS CRITICISM

"Tony Romo just said the Patriots are DTF… Guess he hasn’t seen [MTV’s] Jersey Shore?" Breer wrote.

On "Jersey Shore," cast members used "DTF" to refer to a sexual encounter, leading to confusion — and laughs — among fans watching the broadcast.

To Romo’s point, though, the Patriots did embody his version of "DTF" as they extended their winning streak to seven in Vrabel’s first season as head coach. Quarterback Drake Maye, an early MVP candidate, went 16-for-31 for 270 yards with touchdown passes to Kyle Williams and Stefon Diggs. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson also had a breakout performance, rushing for 147 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.

Tony Romo looks on

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 1, 2017. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

Last week, Romo and Nantz were on the call for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game, when Romo drew attention for making awkward noises while describing a holding penalty on the Bills.

"Tony Romo is once again making some highly suspect sounds," one X user wrote.

Romo has faced plenty of scrutiny since transitioning from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Before Super Bowl LVIII, he addressed some of the criticism.

"It’s a normal arc of someone’s career," he said at the time. "Honestly, I think a lot of people were rooting against Mahomes because he’s been there. They want to see people new.

Tony Romo at Super Bowl desk

Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mary Kouw/CBS)

"It’s just part of an arc when you do something at a very high level. I think that’s normal. Same thing happens in football. You become dominant at things, and then all of a sudden people are like, ‘OK.’ Then at the end, Tiger Woods comes back and everyone roots for you. It’s just a normal arc of a career. It’s not abnormal. It’s absolutely what’s supposed to happen."

Romo joined CBS Sports in 2017 as the network’s lead NFL analyst after a 14-year career as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

