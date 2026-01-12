Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

Ex-NFL star Tony Romo takes heat during his call of Bills-Jaguars playoff game

Buffalo won the game against Jacksonville

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback-turned-commentator, took heat again for his broadcasting chops during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Romo’s bizarre noisemaking and analysis of the playoff game sparked criticism from NFL fans on social media.

Tony Romo talks to Patrick Mahomes

Tony Romo talks with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes after the AFC championship game against the Ravens on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Awful Announcing noted a few times in which Romo may have fallen short, including a scene-setter in which he suggested the Jaguars were the underdog in their home playoff game against the Bills.

The former NFL player has routinely drawn the ire of those watching the game and Sunday afternoon’s broadcast was no exception.

Romo’s strange noises and a "DTF" remark sparked complaints from fans earlier in the 2025 NFL season.

Tony Romo at the Super Bowl

Tony Romo at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images)

Before Super Bowl LVIII, he addressed some of the criticism he’s received.

"It’s a normal arc of someone’s career," he said at the time. "Honestly, I think a lot of people were rooting against (Patrick) Mahomes because he’s been there. They want to see people new.

"It’s just part of an arc when you do something at a very high level. I think that’s normal. Same thing happens in football. You become dominant at things, and then all of a sudden people are like, ‘OK.’ Then at the end, Tiger Woods comes back and everyone roots for you. It’s just a normal arc of a career. It’s not abnormal. It’s absolutely what’s supposed to happen."

Tony Romo vs Vikings

Then-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 1, 2016. (Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports)

He did say he received some praise for how he called games, though his chemistry with legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz had also been put under the microscope.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

