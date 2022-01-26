Tom Brady reveals what's on his mind this week as NFL fans await decision on his future

Tom Brady on Tuesday took a moment to recognize his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates following their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend.

Brady wrote in an Instagram post he understood there was high interest in what he’s going to do – whether play one more season or retire – but he wanted to press pause on the noise for a split second to thank his teammates for a terrific season, in which they won the NFC South.

"I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long," he wrote. "This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their a-- off to help our team achieve so much.

"I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!"

Brady’s future is going to be the talk of the offseason.

In his latest episode on the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady weighed in on his NFL future.

"I think the point is there’s no rush for me to figure out what’s next," Brady explained. "You know, I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season. So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it’s just time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

Brady went on to say that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is his "biggest supporter" and has tried to get him to retire for five years now.

"It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady said. "And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next."

Brady admitted that he doesn’t need a farewell tour because it would be "distracting" for him.

"I’m really an ultimate — my enjoyment comes from not a recognition of kind of what I’ve accomplished as a player in the league," Brady said. "My enjoyment comes from the competition more so than anything. Even yesterday, I was thinking about competing. I was thinking about, this whole year, about competing. I wasn’t thinking about anything other than that. So when the time comes to think about post-career and second career, I’ll think about those things. It’s just when you’re 44, I guess you get asked about that a lot. And a lot of people thought I was done playing football in 2015. A lot of people in 2016 said, ‘You’re done.’ A lot of people in 2018, and when I left the Patriots, they said, ‘You’re done.’"

It's unclear when he’ll make a decision. The new league year and free agency opens up in March.

