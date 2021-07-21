Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady's trainer reveals how long Bucs star has left on the field

Guerrero said he will prepare Brady to play longer if that's what he decides

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
President Joe Biden said during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit to the White House on Tuesday that Tom Brady looks like he’s got "about 20 more years left," and while the reigning MVP has shown no signs of slowing down, personal trainer Alex Guerrero says fans can expect to see Brady on the field for another two years -- at least. 

Guerrero said during an appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" Tuesday that the goal was always to help prepare Brady to play through at least 45, which means that he will fulfill his contract with the Bucs through the 2022 season.

"I think the biggest accomplishment from me will come probably if we make it through age 45 because that’s what his goal was. That will probably be the proudest moment for me, to say, ‘Hey, we actually did it,’" Guerrero said. "I know from my perspective that I want to honor my promise to him in helping him with his goal. If his goal changes, no problem. If he says, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to call it a day,’ then great. No problem. I will 100% support that."

In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) throw passes during an NFL football training camp practice in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

But Guerrero said the opposite could happen as well, Brady could very well want to keep pushing the boundaries.

"I thought about this year two years ago. I try to keep his body three years ahead of where we’re going to be. I’m thinking about not just next year, but, ‘What if he feels so good at 45 he wants to play to 46?’ I don’t know, so I’d better plan! I better plan to think about how I need to get his body prepared for 46 or 47. I don’t know."

Brady’s ability to perform at 43 was called into question after he made the decision to move on from the New England Patriots following a successful 20-year career that saw him earn six rings. 

He quickly silenced the doubters when he took the Buccaneers all the way to the Super Bowl where Tampa Bay earned its second Lombardi Trophy after defeating NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champs. 

In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate together after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

"There’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop," Biden said of Brady’s accomplishments.  

His performance this season will be particularly interesting to watch after reports last week revealed that the veteran quarterback played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.