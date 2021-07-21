Tom Brady's trainer reveals how long Bucs star has left on the field

President Joe Biden said during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit to the White House on Tuesday that Tom Brady looks like he’s got "about 20 more years left," and while the reigning MVP has shown no signs of slowing down, personal trainer Alex Guerrero says fans can expect to see Brady on the field for another two years -- at least.

Guerrero said during an appearance on " The Adam Schefter Podcast " Tuesday that the goal was always to help prepare Brady to play through at least 45, which means that he will fulfill his contract with the Bucs through the 2022 season.

TOM BRADY RIFFS VEILED TRUMP JOKES WITH BIDEN AT BUCS’ WHITE HOUSE VISIT

"I think the biggest accomplishment from me will come probably if we make it through age 45 because that’s what his goal was. That will probably be the proudest moment for me, to say, ‘Hey, we actually did it,’" Guerrero said. "I know from my perspective that I want to honor my promise to him in helping him with his goal. If his goal changes, no problem. If he says, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to call it a day,’ then great. No problem. I will 100% support that."

But Guerrero said the opposite could happen as well, Brady could very well want to keep pushing the boundaries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I thought about this year two years ago. I try to keep his body three years ahead of where we’re going to be. I’m thinking about not just next year, but, ‘What if he feels so good at 45 he wants to play to 46?’ I don’t know, so I’d better plan! I better plan to think about how I need to get his body prepared for 46 or 47. I don’t know."

Brady’s ability to perform at 43 was called into question after he made the decision to move on from the New England Patriots following a successful 20-year career that saw him earn six rings.

He quickly silenced the doubters when he took the Buccaneers all the way to the Super Bowl where Tampa Bay earned its second Lombardi Trophy after defeating NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs , the defending Super Bowl champs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop," Biden said of Brady’s accomplishments.