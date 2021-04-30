Tom Brady teases reunion with Julian Edelman after wide receiver's retirement

Tom Brady was the ultimate recruiter as soon as he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, being able to reunite with Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown in 2020.

With former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announcing his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, fans speculated whether another former Brady teammate would be making the trip to the Sunshine State. The notion was brought up Thursday night during the NFL Draft-a-Thon.

Deion Sanders said he couldn’t believe Edelman retired without catching one more pass from Brady. That’s when the Super Bowl LV MVP raised some eyebrows.

"We know Julian didn’t retire, let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa," Brady said.

With Edelman on the video conference call, comedian Kevin Hart jokingly wondered how the Super Bowl LIII MVP was going to announce his comeback but didn’t get any substantial answers out of Edelman.

Brady and Edelman were teammates from 2009 to 2019 before Brady jetted off to Tampa. Edelman only played in six games in 2020 due to injuries.

Edelman announced his retirement on April 12.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and no surprise this isn't going to be easy either," Edelman said. "I always said I'll go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I'll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. This was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. And I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."