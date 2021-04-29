Expand / Collapse search
Bears draft Justin Fields with No. 11 pick prompting criticism of Andy Dalton 'QB1' tweet

Dalton said at the time he was told he was the starter

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Chicago Bears confidently announced that Andy Dalton was their starter last month when they signed him to a one-year contract but did they speak too soon?

The New York Giants traded back to the No. 20 pick giving the Bears the No. 11 spot which had fans thinking one thing: Chicago was drafting another quarterback.

After selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, social media erupted over a tweet the Bears posted last month solidifying Dalton as "QB1." 

"They told me I was the starter," Dalton told reporters at the time. "That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."

There’s no telling if Fields will get time as a starter but adding him into the mix instead of drafting some weapons for Dalton could indicate that Chicago is looking for some competition. 

In just eight games played last season, Fields threw for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He added 383 yards on the ground with five more scores.

