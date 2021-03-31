Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady shares 'tattoo' of his own after Bucs' Bruce Arians reveals new ink: 'Looks great coach'

A number of other Bucs have already gotten tattoos to celebrate the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are celebrating their Super Bowl win with tattoos and Tom Brady is one of them -- kinda. 

The legendary quarterback was so impressed with Bruce Arian’s new artwork that he tweeted out a photoshopped picture on Wednesday showing him with a tattoo depicting coach Arians holding a beer in his hand during the Bucs boat parade. 

"Looks great coach...I decided to get one too,"  Brady wrote. 

On Tuesday Arians tweeted out a photo of a new tattoo that he got as a result of a wager. 

"I’m a man of my word," he wrote in a tweet. "‘When we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo’ well I got mine and I love it!!"

A number of other Bucs have already gotten tattoos to celebrate the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory, including wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and outside linebacker Quinton Bell.

Arians’ latest post also seemed to inspire Running back Ronald Jones II and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to do the same.

