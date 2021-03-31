Bill Belichick's facial expression during Mac Jones throwing session at Alabama Pro Day says it all

Bill Belichick is a man of few words so his expression during former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ Pro Day on Tuesday is very telling.

The New England Patriots are certainly in the market for a quarterback after only committing to Cam Newton for one more year. But after watching Jones overthrow the ball during 'Bama’s second Pro Day, it seemed like coach Belichick was less than impressed with the young quarterback’s abilities.

Belichick appeared to shake his head as he leaned over to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The 22-year-old overthrew the ball several times but his performance during the season, which included winning a national title, still speaks for itself. He totaled a career-best 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions in an undefeated season.

"I just wanted to show that I'm not a statue and I can make plays. I'll be able to do that, hopefully, at the next level," Jones said Tuesday, via the NFL Network. "Obviously, it's not going to be a clean pocket with five perfect blockers. I'm going to have to move a little bit, but you also don't want to ruin the structure of the play. I just wanted to show that on a few, even on my creative footwork and stuff, but at the end of the day, I'm a pocket passer. I'm just going to drop back and let it rip."

With the No. 15 pick, Belichick may not be in a position to draft Jones, who could go in the top five.

Another viable option is the San Franciso 49ers, who traded up for the No. 3 pick this week.

Kyle Shanahan, who was present during Tuesday’s session, also seemed perplexed after Jones’ overthrows.

But Shanahan said Monday that the Niners intend to stick with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo this season, which makes Jones a good option to draft as a backup until he learns the system.

"It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys."