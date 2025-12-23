Tom Brady reveals why brutal roast jokes didn't bother him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady took on one of the biggest challenges of his post-playing career in 2024. He invited comedians, celebrities and his friends to roast him in front of the world.

Brady recalled doing the show in an appearance on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," saying he wasn’t mad over the jokes that were directed at him. He said he knew what he was getting himself into and talked about doing the event three years earlier with Jeff Ross.

"No, I wasn’t mad. Because I think this, like, I think like a lot of people – I like being made fun of. Because when they make fun of you, you know they’re comfortable with you," Brady told the NBA legend. "They’re comfortable with you if they make fun of you, then you know you’re really friends. I think people that never make fun of you, ‘Oh, it’s so behaved,’ man, is this real or not.

"In a locker room, all you do is make fun of people. I’ve made every joke of Gronk and Julian (Edelman) and everybody. When we did that in the roast, it’s funny because you know all those guys who are doing that are your brothers."

While the NFL legend wasn’t mad about any of the jokes, he did express some trepidation about the event earlier this year.

He said in May he had some "regret" over it because it was "tough" for his children because some of the ribs were aimed at their mothers, Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen.

"They're protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. They're like, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ You live and you learn," he said on "IMPAULSIVE."