Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce may be playing his final Chiefs home game as coaches remain coy about future

Chiefs welcome to the Denver Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Nick Wright on Bills, Jaguars contenders, Mahomes carried the Chiefs? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on Bills, Jaguars contenders, Mahomes carried the Chiefs? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to ask if the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC, whether or not the Jacksonville Jaguars are contenders, and if Patrick Mahomes carried the Kansas City Chiefs before his injury.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce may be entering Arrowhead Stadium for the final time on Christmas Day as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Rumors of Kelce’s impending retirement have swirled for the last two seasons as his production, while still as solid as can be expected for a 36-year-old NFL player, decreased. With the tight end being in the final year of his contract, the talk of Kelce stepping away has only gotten louder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce waves to the crowd

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce waves to fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Amis/AP Photo)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what it meant to him that it could be Kelce’s last game at home.

"I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him," Reid said. "I think his numbers and personality and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person (and) great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization."

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy also touted Kelce’s level of play.

"He’s doing great. There’s going to be some routes that he ran really, really well as a third (or) fourth year into the league," Nagy said. "But what he uses now is he’s savvy with his mental. These guys see what he does and he’s able to set guys up. He’s having a great year right now and I think that’s what’s so special in his leadership skills. The way he leads these guys is second to none.

Andy Reid on the sideline

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Amis/AP Photo)

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS HILARIOUSLY TRASH TALKS STAR DEFENDER IN MIC'D UP MOMENT

"It’s been a tough year. It hurts to be where we’re at right now. We understand the frustration, it’s difficult (and) it’s not fun. When you go through these times, I think in the end one of the things I’ll think back on Trav and these other vets is how they’re handling this moment right now, which is not fun or easy. They’re handling it like true pros and I’ll always remember that."

Last month, Kelce opened the door for a potential return in 2026.

He said he would let the Chiefs know before the organization has to start making decisions about draft picks and free agency.

"I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not or whether they want me back or not," Kelce said, via ESPN. "I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"All that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue