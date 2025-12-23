Travis Kelce may be playing his final Chiefs home game as coaches remain coy about future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce may be entering Arrowhead Stadium for the final time on Christmas Day as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Rumors of Kelce’s impending retirement have swirled for the last two seasons as his production, while still as solid as can be expected for a 36-year-old NFL player, decreased. With the tight end being in the final year of his contract, the talk of Kelce stepping away has only gotten louder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what it meant to him that it could be Kelce’s last game at home.

"I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him," Reid said. "I think his numbers and personality and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person (and) great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization."

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy also touted Kelce’s level of play.

"He’s doing great. There’s going to be some routes that he ran really, really well as a third (or) fourth year into the league," Nagy said. "But what he uses now is he’s savvy with his mental. These guys see what he does and he’s able to set guys up. He’s having a great year right now and I think that’s what’s so special in his leadership skills. The way he leads these guys is second to none.

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS HILARIOUSLY TRASH TALKS STAR DEFENDER IN MIC'D UP MOMENT

"It’s been a tough year. It hurts to be where we’re at right now. We understand the frustration, it’s difficult (and) it’s not fun. When you go through these times, I think in the end one of the things I’ll think back on Trav and these other vets is how they’re handling this moment right now, which is not fun or easy. They’re handling it like true pros and I’ll always remember that."

Last month, Kelce opened the door for a potential return in 2026.

He said he would let the Chiefs know before the organization has to start making decisions about draft picks and free agency.

"I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not or whether they want me back or not," Kelce said, via ESPN. "I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"All that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.