Tom Brady in ‘deep discussions’ to become limited partner of Raiders: report

Brady retired in February after 23 NFL seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is preparing to enter his first year without football since 1999. 

The legendary quarterback called it quits "for good" in February, but Brady is not staying away from the game of football for long, according to an ESPN report.

Tom Brady in a white shirt and leather jacket soft smiles and stares right at the camera on the "80 For Brady" red carpet

Tom Brady has worked with Dr. Alina Fong for nearly a decade with their TB12 Sports Therapy any Concussion Center. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Brady is in "deep discussions" with the Las Vegas Raiders to become a limited partner, per ESPN. 

Brady’s investment would be "passive" and would not provide him with any "operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters." 

If Brady and Raiders' owner Mark Davis reach an agreement, 24 NFL owners would have to approve the partnership. 

The NFL declined comment to Fox News Digital.   

It would be the second time Brady has entered into a business agreement with Davis, as Brady purchased a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in March. 

Mark Davis stands with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels

Head coach Josh McDaniels, left, and owner and Las Vegas Raiders managing general partner Mark Davis talk before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brady retired in February at 45 years old after 23 NFL seasons. 

He won six championships with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 

On Thursday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady will be welcomed back to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for New England’s 2023 home opener. 

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough," Kraft said on NFL Network. 

Tom Brady attends an WNBA game

Sportscaster Jim Gray, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Las Vegas Raiders owner and managing general partner Mark Davis watch players warm up during halftime of a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"And I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots."

It will be Brady’s first time in front of Patriots fans since he returned to New England as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.