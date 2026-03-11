Rob Gronkowski calls out Logan Paul for potential fight at upcoming flag football game: 'I'll whoop his a--'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Could another celebrity boxing match be on the horizon?

Legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski recently called out Logan Paul, the WWE superstar and boxer, for backing out of a boxing match with ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Paul had challenged any NFL player to box him for $1 million, which was agreed upon before it was called out. Paul claimed that the WWE didn’t want him to risk injury outside their promotion.

But Gronkowski said on "Up & Adams" that, if he and Paul were to get in the boxing ring, it would be ugly for the former YouTuber.

"If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, we are both playing in the flag football game on March 21," the 36-year-old Gronkowski said, referencing the Fanatics Flag Football Classic they will both play in at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. "I’m down to throw on the field, and even throw my fists, go all out brawl on the flag football field. I will fight him on the field if he wants to fight me."

Gronkowski added: "I’ll whoop his a--."

Gronkowski’s "beef" with Paul is similar to his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, who called Paul’s career in WWE "cute" as they promoted the flag football game, which was originally scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia.

The game has since moved to Los Angeles amid ongoing military operations in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, Iran, and others.

"There’s a clip out there of him [Tom Brady] calling me a bitch… If any of the football players want to fight, we’ll see what happens," Paul said in a social media post, which promoted Gronkowski’s callout. "I would throttle Myles Garrett. It could be any name. Any football player, Myles Garrett, Puka Nakua, Tom Brady, Rob, Sam Darnold. $1 million, come to the gym, put on boxing gloves, and let’s see how it goes. I will throw hands."

Bell, who is no stranger to celebrity boxing, having knocked out Adrian Peterson, a fellow ex-NFL running back, in 2023, reached out to Paul. They appeared to have it all set up until the WWE stepped in, according to Paul.

Perhaps we will see some fireworks in Los Angeles next weekend, as Gronkowski, Paul, Brady and many other NFL stars and celebrity athletes converge on BMO Stadium for the inaugural flag football event by Fanatics. Myles Garrett, Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, Alvin Kamara, and many more will participate.

There is also a chance that Gronkowski and Paul are on the same team, as there will be a draft on March 18. However, Brady, alongside Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, is captaining one of the teams. Considering what was said by both players, who are best friends and still colleagues with FOX Sports, Brady may not want Paul on his squad.

