Trump predicts political future for boxer Jake Paul, offers 'complete and total endorsement' at Kentucky rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has long been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the president returned the favor, offering his "complete and total endorsement" should Paul choose to pursue political office.

The two were later seen doing Trump's signature dance in a TikTok video posted by Paul himself.

Trump delivered the initial comments at a political rally in Hebron, Kentucky, at a logistics and transportation company.

Though Paul has voiced support for Trump’s second term, he has not said he plans to run for office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Still, Trump suggested Paul’s next act may not be in the ring but on the campaign trail.

"I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," Trump said. "You have my complete and total endorsement."

JAKE PAUL PRAISES TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP, SAYS AMERICA IS 'HEALING SLOWLY' UNDER SECOND-TERM ADMINISTRATION

After taking the stage, Paul praised the president for instilling in him the courage to "never back down from a fight."

"What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you," Paul said. "I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag."

Paul said he grew up a few hours from Verst Logistics, the host company for the Kentucky rally, and called for similar factories to open nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump told the crowd he initially hesitated when Paul invited him onto his podcast during his time in office.

"His local podcast is big stuff, and he’s big stuff," Trump said. "This guy has guts."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.