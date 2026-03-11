Madison Beer swoons over Chargers star Justin Herbert in romantic birthday post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Madison Beer shared a touching birthday post for her boyfriend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Beer posted a series of videos and pictures of Herbert on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the 28-year-old quarterback.

"Happy birthday baby boy," Beer captioned one video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am so lucky to be yours, you are my dream come true," she captioned another post.

Beer recently turned 27 just five days before Herbert turned 28. The star quarterback took to social media to sing his girlfriend’s praises.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time," Herbert wrote in a post that showed the couple on the sidelines of one of his NFL games. "I love you so much. You’ve changed my life forever."

COLTS SIGN DANIEL JONES TO RECORD-BREAKING CONTRACT AS HE RECOVERS FROM ACHILLES INJURY: REPORTS

"I am the luckiest guy alive," Herbert wrote in a post that appeared to show the couple out to dinner.

The couple was first linked together in August when Herbert was seen with the singer on the set of one of Beer’s music videos in Los Angeles. They seemed to confirm the dating rumors when they were pictured together on the sideline of a Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in October.

The couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game later that month and sat courtside. They went viral as Herbert blocked an errant basketball from hitting Beer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Herbert completed his sixth season as the starting quarterback of the Chargers, where he made the second Pro Bowl of his career. In 16 games, Herbert led the Chargers to an 11-5 record, completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The former Oregon star also ran for 498 yards and two touchdowns.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.