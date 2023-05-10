Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Ex-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III facing up to 10 years in prison after accepting plea deal

Driving 156 mph in November 2021, Ruggs killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor after crashing into her car

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III has officially pleaded guilty in the fatal DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor after accepting a plea deal that could land him up to 10 years in prison.

Ruggs, 24, was in Clark County (Nevada) District Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death as well as one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, per Yahoo Sports.

He had a preliminary hearing on May 2 in which his attorney explained that he would be pleading guilty to the charges stemming from the Nov. 2, 2021, crash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Henry Ruggs III appears in court

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)

"This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties," defense attorney David Chesnoff said at the time of the hearing via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations, Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues."

ATTORNEY TO APPEAL VEGAS RULING IN HENRY RUGGS CRASH RECORDS CASE

Ruggs initially faced up to 50 years in prison, but his plea deal drops that to between three and 10 years.

Until his sentencing on Aug. 9, Ruggs will remain under house arrest, where ESPN reports he will be monitored with electronic devices that detect location and alcohol.

Henry Ruggs II seen in a courtroom

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III, right, appears in court with his attorneys, David Chesnoff, left, and Richard Schonfeld at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)

Ruggs, who was the Raiders’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was driving 156 mph in his Corvette, police say, when he crashed into Tintor’s Toyota RAV4. Her gas tank ruptured due to the crash, and it resulted in her death as well as the death of her golden retriever, Max.

When taken to the hospital for his own injuries, Ruggs’ blood-alcohol content measured at 0.161, which is twice the legal limit of Nevada.

Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was also in Ruggs’ Corvette at the time of the crash, suffered injuries as well.

Tintor’s family members, including her mother and brother, were present for the court session on Wednesday.

Henry Ruggs III sits in courtroom

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on May 2, 2023. Attorneys for Ruggs announced a plea agreement on felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, like every day, we remember Tina and Max, and how they were taken from us that fateful night," attorney Farhan R. Naqvi said in a statement prepared by the Tintor family via Yahoo Sports. "No sentence will ever bring Tina and Max back, but we hope that everyone learns from this preventable incident so that no other families suffer like we do."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.