War With Iran

Ex-Iranian women's soccer empathizes with national team, breaks down sharing story of father's death

Shiva Amini faced threats from the Iranian regime after she didn't wear a hijab while playing soccer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former Iranian pro athlete breaks down in tears over regime suppression: ‘Iran took everything from me’ Video

Former Iranian pro athlete breaks down in tears over regime suppression: ‘Iran took everything from me’

Former Iranian professional soccer player Shiva Amini and Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad criticize the Iranian regime for suppressing women’s rights on ‘The Story.’

Shiva Amini, a former Iranian women’s professional soccer player who was banned from the team and later forced to leave the country after she was photographed playing without a hijab around her head, suggested Wednesday that the players coming back to the country faced an uncertain future.

Six Iranian women’s national soccer team players received asylum in Australia after the team was bounced from the Women’s Asian Cup. The Australian government stepped in and worked with some players to attain a humanitarian visa.

Iranian women's soccer team travels through Malaysia

Members of the Iranian women's national soccer team arrive at Terminal 1 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport after attending a Group A match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia, in Sepang, Malaysia, March 11, 2026.  (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

Amini appeared on Fox News Channel’s "The Story" said she understood what the players are going through.

"I can totally understand what those Iranian soccer players are going through because I’ve been in their shoes," she said. "The Iranian regime put you in this situation. You have to say goodbye to everything that you have in Iran … Anything could happen to you when you go to Iran. You can face prison, you can face rape, you can face execution. ... The regime don’t care about who you are."

Amini was granted asylum in Switzerland over threats from the Islamic regime in Iran.

She broke down in tears as she recalled being unable to see her father for nearly 10 years and missing his funeral when he died.

Iranian fans at the Women's Asian Cup

Iranian fans display signs during the AFC Women's Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, March 8, 2026. (AAP/via REUTERS)

"I was in Switzerland and the regime put me in a situation," she said. "I just simply play soccer with my friends without my hijab on and the regime saw my social media and used that against me because they wanted to make an example of me for the other athletes in Iran.

"They took everything from me. I lost my family, I lost my home, I lost my safety. I remember after six, seven years when I was in Italy I just wanted to invite my parents, my family, my mom and my dad because my dad was like restless. He was like, ‘Hey, I wanna see you.’ I tried to get a visa for them. This is so sad because I tried so hard with a lawyer but the regime didn’t give a visa to my dad, but (only) my mom.

"My mom came to me after seven years and when she was there, I was so happy. It was something after seven years I could hug my mom, I feel her. When my mom was in Italy, my brother called me and said, ‘Dad, passed away.’ And that day was the worst day of my life because I felt guilty. My mom is here. I couldn’t get a visa for my dad.  … I wanted to get hack to Iran, but my mom didn’t allow me and she said, ‘No, you cannot even see your dad because they’re gonna arrest you.’"

Most of the Iranian women’s soccer team left Australia, declining last-minute asylum offers.

Iran's women soccer players

Iran players during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

The team flew to Malaysia after being at Sydney Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

