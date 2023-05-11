Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady
Published

Patriots to welcome Tom Brady back during 2023 season

Brady announced retirement in February

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady will return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for New England’s 2023 home opener as the NFL enters its first season without the seven-time Super Bowl champion since 1999.

While the entire NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" and provided some exciting news about Brady.

Tom Brady shakes Robert Kraft's hand

Tom Brady shakes the hand of owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough," Kraft said Thursday morning.

AARON RODGERS WILL MAKE JETS DEBUT ON ‘MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’ AGAINST BILLS

"And I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots."

It will be Brady’s first time in front of Patriots fans since he returned to New England as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady announced his second retirement in February, saying this one is "for good."

Tom Brady gets the crowd going

It will be Brady’s first time in front of Patriots fans since he returned to New England as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady played in New England for 20 of his 23 seasons in the NFL, bringing six championships to the Patriots.

The two sides parted ways in 2020 as Brady joined the Buccaneers and immediately won his seventh Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tom Brady before a 2015 NFL game

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots cheers as he runs on to the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Brady ended his NFL career as the leader in passing yards (89,214), touchdown passes (649), regular season wins (251) and a host of other records.

New England’s opponent for the home opener will be announced Thursday night.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.