NFL exploring potential Thanksgiving Eve game this season: report

The NFL is looking to add to its already expansive schedule.

In recent years, the NFL has schedule games on Black Friday, Christmas, and the Friday after the first regular-season game of the year while also growing its international footprint.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly dipping into Thanksgiving week as the league is exploring the possibility of playing a game on Thanksgiving Eve and could implement a game as early as this season, according to ESPN’s reporting.

"Every offseason we look for new opportunities to best serve our fans in the schedule-making process," the league said Wednesday in a statement. "As Commissioner (Roger) Goodell has said, Thanksgiving and NFL football have become synonymous and, given the continued growth of fan interest around our games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, looking for additional opportunities tied to this special holiday is exciting for us to explore."

Should the NFL add another game to their Thanksgiving week slate, they hope to capitalize on the success of Black Friday games. The Chicago Bears played the Philadelphia Eagles this past season on Black Friday, and the game averaged 16.3 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

Thanksgiving Day games have also shown to bring in a lot of viewership for the NFL, as they are among the most-watched games during the regular season. Last year's slate averaged 44.7 million viewers, surpassing the 2024 mark of 34.5 million.

If the league goes ahead with a Thanksgiving Eve game, the teams likely would have a bye the previous week, as playing a game on a Wednesday is highly unusual. There have only been four NFL games on a Wednesday in the sport’s modern era.

Thanksgiving Eve would give the league nine major broadcast windows to fill. There also would be the spotlight games in the early and late-afternoon Sunday windows, Sunday night and Monday night.

The regular-season schedule is not expected to be released until the first or second week of May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

