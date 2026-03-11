Maxx Crosby’s wife reacts to Ravens trade fallout with three-word message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maxx Crosby's farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders may have been premature. On Tuesday, the Ravens pulled out of a trade that would have brought the star pass rusher to Baltimore for multiple draft picks.

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby," the Raiders said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time." ESPN, citing league sources, reported that the Ravens decision centered around medical concerns that surfaced during Crosby's physical. NFL trades hinge on players clearing a physical.

The sudden reversal drew a sharp response from Crosby’s wife, Rachel, who defended her husband and pushed back on claims about his knee recovery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an Instagram Stories post, Rachel shared a tweet from Crosby’s agent stating the defensive end remains "on track" in his recovery from a knee injury.

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache," C.J. LaBoy wrote. "Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

JETS TO REUNITE WITH GENO SMITH AFTER RAIDERS GAIN DRAFT PICK IN TRADE: REPORTS

Rachel echoed LaBoy’s comments, adding "Say it louder," along with a pair of clapping emojis. The NFL star later shared the tweet on his social media platform.

Crosby had surgery in January to address the torn meniscus in his left knee. Despite learning his knee would require offseason surgery, Crosby continued to play through the injury, according to reports. The Raiders shut down Crosby during the final stretch of the 2025 season, a move that appeared to frustrate the five-time Pro Bowler.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Crosby’s surgeon, offered an update last week on the 28-year-old’s recovery.

"Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee. He is certainly on track in his planned program….he feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery," ElAttrache told ESPN.

He also acknowledged the challenges the Ravens' medical staff face in assessing future risk, particularly given Crosby’s stage in the recovery process.

"We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process. This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby and the Raiders reached an agreement on the three-year extension last March.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

free agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson