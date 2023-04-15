Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Robert Kraft, Southampton officials battling over elevator in Patriots owner's $43 million mansion

Kraft says he needs an elevator for medical reasons, but officials are calling him out

Ryan Morik
Robert Kraft says he needs an elevator in his $43 million mansion in Southampton, New York, for medical reasons, but officials aren't buying it.

Kraft is claiming he is "mobility impaired," but officials have noted the 81-year-old has been seen golfing and playing tennis.

The New England Patriots owner's attorney, Mike Sendlenski, said in a Jan. 26 hearing that "doctors have advised him to limit his traversing stairs as much as possible."

Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.  

Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.   (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Patriots team physician Mark D. Price said Kraft has "progressive knee pain" that makes the elevator a necessity under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Price believes the knee issue is a "medical disability."

Kraft wants to build the elevator in such a way that the exterior is visible outdoors, but a local review board wants to avoid that. An interior elevator would cost $2.47 million, while an exterior elevator Kraft prefers would cost $1.16 million.

CEO and owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

CEO and owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The Architectural Review Board approved the elevator last year, but zoning officials are now questioning the decision, leaving Kraft with a possible lawsuit on his hands.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during pregame warmups before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. 

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during pregame warmups before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The home was built in 2017. Kraft bought the property in 2021.