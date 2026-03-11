Tarik Skubal calls Benedict Arnold comparisons from disgruntled Team USA fans 'just not fair'

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Tarik Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, was always scheduled to return to the Detroit Tigers after making one World Baseball Classic (WBC) start for Team USA.

He even got backing from teammates, who understood why he was leaving the tournament early.

But what Skubal didn’t expect was the social media backlash from USA fans, who have been comparing him to infamous American traitor Benedict Arnold.

Yes, some have been calling Skubal the equivalent of Arnold, who changed his American uniform for a British one in the Revolutionary War. Skubal doesn’t believe that’s fair, especially considering he didn’t go to another team in the WBC.

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Instead, he returned to his MLB squad to continue ramping up for an important season ahead of a potential free agent offseason after the 2026 campaign.

"It’s just not fair," Skubal said about the Arnold comparison, via The Athletic. "But that’s part of the business. It’s part of the game. If they know me, though, on a personal level, and they know what my peers think of me, I don’t think it’s fair to say those things.

"This was always the plan, and as emotional or how much I wanted to (stay), it just didn’t make sense, given the timing."

TARIK SKUBAL LEAVES TEAM USA TO RETURN TO TIGERS CAMP DESPITE MIXED FEELINGS AFTER SUCCESSFUL START

Perhaps it's fitting Skubal’s start came against Great Britain considering the angle of vitriol he has received, but he seemed to have second thoughts about that original plan after pitching in the 9-1 victory.

"I didn’t expect these types of emotions to run through my brain or my thoughts to differ," Skubal told reporters, per ESPN. "I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp.

"Things have changed, obviously. That’s why I’m going to have some conversations and try to figure out a plan for me. But, yeah, I don’t know either way.

"it’s hard to walk away from that" after celebrating at Daikin Park last week.

But he consulted with coaches and teammates before ultimately deciding to stick to the original plan.

"He’s got the two Cy Young awards, but this guy’s about to make half a billion dollars here in the next offseason," Team USA captain Aaron Judge said, according to USA Today.

"So, for him to put it all on the line for his country and come out here and show up for us. … You know, maybe it is just one game, but you know there’s a risk with everything you do, and for him to take that risk and come out here and be with us, the boys love it."

Since then, things have gotten a bit tense for Team USA, which was expected to get through Pool B with relative ease to advance to the quarterfinals in Miami. Instead, Team USA was shockingly upset by Italy, 8-6, Tuesday night, and its advancement now hangs in the balance.

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Team USA will be watching intently as Italy faces Mexico in a game that will determine which two teams advance. Team USA either needs Italy to win outright or Mexico to win while scoring five or more runs.

Skubal will likely be watching in hopes his Team USA squad gets down to Miami. He said he would try to be there if they make the WBC final March 17.

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