Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 124-120 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night after Anthony Edwards, the team’s leading scorer, was ruled out for the second half of the game.

But the two-time NBA All-Star apparently had a good reason for not returning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team announced on social media during the game that Edwards had been ruled out due to "personal reasons."

But according to multiple reports citing the Kings’ broadcast of the game, Edwards left to be by the side of his girlfriend Jeanine Robel for the birth of their child.

NBA FINES TIMBERWOLVES' ANTHONY EDWARDS AFTER LASHING OUT AT OFFICIATING: 'THE REFS WAS BAD TONIGHT'

Robel appeared to confirm the news on social media, sharing several posts to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning congratulating her. She previously announced her pregnancy in December.

Edwards had just 11 points in the first half before leaving Friday’s game. He is averaging 29.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota led 120-117 midway through the overtime period behind Jaden McDaniels' team-leading 26 points, but the Kings managed to snap the Timberwolves three-game win streak when Trey Lyles hit a free throw to clinch victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .