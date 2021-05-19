Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws MLB's latest no-hitter against Mariners

Spencer Turnbull is responsible for MLB’s fifth official no-hitter this year as the Detroit Tigers blanked the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, 5-0.

Turnbull struck out nine batters and walked two while picking up his third win of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is by far the best night of my life, most exciting, and it’s definitely kind of like one of those landmark stamps on my career up to this point," the pitcher said.

Turnbull, who led the league in losses last season, pitched the game at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Mariners. He explained that some fans behind the dugout predicted it would be Turnbull’s time to throw a no-no.

"I got through the first inning, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the guy pitching tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah,’" he said, via MLB.com. "They’re like, ‘You’re throwing a no-hitter!’ It’s like the first inning. I got three outs. I was like, ‘All right, man.’"

GAVIN LUX HITS 1ST GRAND SLAM, DODGERS TOP ARIZONA 9-1

Lo and behold, Turnbull's is baseball’s fifth no-hitter of the season.

He got five runs on 10 hits from the offense.

Jeimer Candelario contributed with a solo home run in the first inning and had two RBIs. Jonathan Schoop, Miguel Cabrera and Akil Baddoo also added RBIs.

The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Two of the no-hitters were thrown against the Mariners on their home field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turnbull didn’t make his season debut until April 21 because he was dealing with the coronavirus. He joined White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, Baltimore Orioles’ John Means and Cincinnati Reds’ Wade Miley. Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning no-hitter, but MLB didn’t count it as an official no-hitter in its record books because of its doubleheader rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.