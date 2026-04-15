Tigers sign top prospect Kevin McGonigle to $150 million extension just 17 games into career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle has only played 17 games, but the Detroit Tigers already know they want him for the long term.

The Tigers announced on Wednesday that they agreed to an eight-year, $150 million extension for McGonigle, which begins next season.

The 21-year-old came into the season as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball by multiple outlets and has thrived so far this season with the Tigers. In 17 games, McGonigle has a .311 batting average with one home run, and eight RBI, while playing both shortstop and third base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The contract extension covers the 2027-34 seasons, which include the final five seasons of club control and McGonigle’s first three seasons of free agency. His salary will increase throughout the duration of the deal.

He will earn guaranteed salaries of $1 million in 2027, $7 million in 2028, $16 million in 2029, $21 million in 2030, $22 million in 2031 and $23 million in the 2032, 2033 and 2034 seasons.

He has escalators in his contract that can increase his 2032 maximum base salary to $25 million, his 2033 maximum to $26 million and his 2034 maximum to $28 million, making the maximum value of the deal $160 million.

BREWERS MANAGER RIPS FANS FOR BOOING ALL-STAR CLOSER AFTER BLOWN SAVE: 'THESE AREN’T MACHINES OUT THERE'

The Tigers drafted McGonigle in the first round (37th overall pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania native played in Single-A, High-A, and Double-A last year in the minor leagues. He impressed, hitting .305 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI in 88 games across those three levels.

After the season ended, McGonigle played in the Arizona Fall League and won the MVP. In 19 games, he hit .362 with five home runs and 19 RBI, walking 19 times while striking out just 12 times.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

McGonigle has shown impressive plate discipline, as throughout his minor league career he walked 123 times while striking out just 84 times in 818 minor league appearances. That trend has translated to the big leagues, as he has walked 11 times with just eight strikeouts so far this season.

The Tigers (8-9), who beat the Kansas City Royals (7-10) 2-1 on Tuesday, will play them again in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.