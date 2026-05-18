Celtics star Jaylen Brown tears into ESPN's Stephen A Smith as feud escalates: 'Face of clickbait media'

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Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s season may be over but his feud with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith heated up over the weekend.

Brown was on his livestream and came after Smith once again after the sports pundit told the NBA guard to "be quiet." Smith previously responded to Brown accusing NBA referees of having an "agenda" against him following the Philadelphia 76ers coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series against the Celtics.

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The five-time All-Star wrote on X earlier this month he would "be quiet" once Smith retired.

"Did he just say I needed to be quiet? Be quiet for who?" he said Sunday night. "Man, f--- Stephen A. Stephen A, Stephen B, Stephen C. My offer still stands. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming, well, I want you to be quiet and get off these networks because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to use clickbait.

"Tell this mother----er to retire because he’s the face of clickbait media at the point and maybe with his retirement we can spark a movement to get the rest of these mother----ers out of here — or to also have some type of … forget journalistic integrity, actual integrity in order to hold themselves accountable to the bulls--- takes they put out."

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Brown analyzed one clip of Smith speaking about Brown not having Jayson Tatum on his stream and suggested that it’s the reason why Smith is referred to as a "clown."

It’s safe to say the Celtics had a better season than NBA fans expected. Boston came into the year without Tatum as he suffered a torn Achilles in the playoffs last year.

But Brown carried the load, playing in 71 games and averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Brown said that Smith couldn’t understand how leadership and team chemistry helped lift the Celtics to greater heights than what was expected.

The Celtics were 56-26 and won the Atlantic Division.

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Smith previously said that Brown needed to "be quiet" unless he was trying to force the Celtics to trade him.