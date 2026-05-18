Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York Mets

Yankees infielders collide, allowing Mets to score game-winning run in dramatic comeback

Anthony Volpe and Max Schuemann collided trying to field the ball as Marcus Semien scored the winning run

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets took the first Subway Series of the season over the New York Yankees in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets had runners on first and third in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and rookie Carson Benge at the plate. Benge hit a chopper over Yankees reliever Tim Hill’s head.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

New York Mets' Carson Benge celebrating with teammates on baseball field

New York Mets' Carson Benge celebrates with teammates after hitting into the game-winning fielder's choice during the 10th inning against the New York Yankees in New York on May 17, 2026. (Seth Wenig/AP)

"Once it went over the pitcher's head I kind of knew," Benge said after the game.

Yankees infielders Anthony Volpe and Max Schuemann collided trying to make a play but neither could come up with the ball. Marcus Semien jetted home to score the game-winning run. The Mets won the game, 7-6.

The Yankees had a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. Tyrone Taylor came up to the plate with Benge and Juan Soto on base. With two outs, he crushed a pitch to left field off David Bednar to tie the game. The next Mets heroics came in the following inning.

It was Taylor’s third home run of the season.

"I didn't know it was going to stay fair," Taylor said. "I kind of waited there to see if it would."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe watching New York Mets' Luis Torrens after hitting a two-run RBI double.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe watches New York Mets' Luis Torrens react after hitting a two-run RBI double during the sixth inning in New York on May 17, 2026. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The Yankees went 2-7 on a nine-game road trip as they get set for a seven-game homestand against American League East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Guys are playing tough and making the plays they need to but just coming up a little bit short," Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. "We've got to have a short memory, move on and get ready ... because we've got a big division opponent coming in."

Bednar blew a save for the second time in 12 chances and his ERA ballooned to a 4.95.

"Overall, it’s unacceptable, especially in that spot," Bednar said. "It’s just very frustrating."

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza applauded the team’s resiliency.

New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor reacting after hitting a home run during a baseball game.

New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in New York on May 17, 2026. (Seth Wenig/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We get down. We get punched in the face. We get back up," he said. "Today was a perfect example when, like I said, we didn’t play our best game and we still are able to shake hands at the end."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue