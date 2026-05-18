Yankees infielders collide, allowing Mets to score game-winning run in dramatic comeback

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The New York Mets took the first Subway Series of the season over the New York Yankees in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets had runners on first and third in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and rookie Carson Benge at the plate. Benge hit a chopper over Yankees reliever Tim Hill’s head.

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"Once it went over the pitcher's head I kind of knew," Benge said after the game.

Yankees infielders Anthony Volpe and Max Schuemann collided trying to make a play but neither could come up with the ball. Marcus Semien jetted home to score the game-winning run. The Mets won the game, 7-6.

The Yankees had a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. Tyrone Taylor came up to the plate with Benge and Juan Soto on base. With two outs, he crushed a pitch to left field off David Bednar to tie the game. The next Mets heroics came in the following inning.

It was Taylor’s third home run of the season.

"I didn't know it was going to stay fair," Taylor said. "I kind of waited there to see if it would."

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The Yankees went 2-7 on a nine-game road trip as they get set for a seven-game homestand against American League East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Guys are playing tough and making the plays they need to but just coming up a little bit short," Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. "We've got to have a short memory, move on and get ready ... because we've got a big division opponent coming in."

Bednar blew a save for the second time in 12 chances and his ERA ballooned to a 4.95.

"Overall, it’s unacceptable, especially in that spot," Bednar said. "It’s just very frustrating."

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza applauded the team’s resiliency.

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"We get down. We get punched in the face. We get back up," he said. "Today was a perfect example when, like I said, we didn’t play our best game and we still are able to shake hands at the end."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.