Tigers' Elvin Rodriguez was tipping pitches in Yankees' shellacking, video shows

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Elvin Rodriguez was caught tipping pitches during his appearance against the New York Yankees Friday night, and a video went viral on just how it happened.

Jomboy, a sports personality who is known for breaking down baseball, showed Saturday how Rodriguez was tipping his pitches and how the Yankees took advantage.

In the video, Jomboy shows Rodriguez and catcher Tucker Barnhart were using fake signals to try and throw off Yankees batters.

Rodriguez would try to dupe batters into thinking he was shaking off signals.

It wasn’t until later in Rodriguez’s appearance when the Yankees discovered it and took advantage. It was Rodriguez’s fourth appearance of his career and third start.

He initially had kept the Yankees at bay, allowing only two runs until the fourth and fifth innings, when New York exploded for a combined 10 runs. The Yankees won the game 13-0.

Rodriguez was tagged for 10 runs on 11 hits in 4 ⅓ innings. He allowed four home runs.

Jomboy’s video went viral Saturday, when New York beat Detroit 3-0.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Rodriguez said Sunday he didn’t realize he was tipping at first. Then, he saw Jomboy’s video and admitted, "They figured me out."

After losses Friday and Saturday, Detroit fell to 21-32, and New York improved to 38-15.

Rodriguez, 24, has a 10.13 ERA and 14 strikeouts in his four appearances.