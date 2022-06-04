Expand / Collapse search
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes says Twins’ broadcaster apologized for ‘molester’ remark: ‘No sweat here Jim!’

Cortes said Kaat apologized, but ‘he didn’t need to’

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes posted a message of support for Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat, a day after Kaat found himself in hot water for referring to Cortes as "Nestor the Molester" during a Twins broadcast. 

Cortes, who told reporters Thursday he took no offense to Kaat’s use of the nickname, posted a message to Twitter to inform the baseball world Kaat had apologized, though "he didn’t need to."

Twins Hall of Famer Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva prior to a game between the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins at Target Field April 8, 2022, in Minneapolis. 

Twins Hall of Famer Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva prior to a game between the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins at Target Field April 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.  (David Durochik/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Hey everybody – Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love," Cortes wrote Friday. "He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn’t need to. 

"We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!"

Kaat, 83, has been broadcasting baseball games since 1988 and pitched in the Majors over the span of four decades. He was selected as a member of the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame class by the Golden Days Era Committee.

During the broadcast of the Minnesota-Detroit Tigers game Thursday, Kaat discussed Cortes as one of his favorite pitchers, using the nickname to describe the Yankees' left-handed pitcher. 

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium June 2, 2022, in New York City. 

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium June 2, 2022, in New York City.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"Nestor the Molester," Kaat said. "Nestor Cortes. Man, he is fun to watch."

Following the game, Twins vice president of communications Dustin Morse said the organization would handle the incident internally. 

"Obviously, we take these matters seriously and, like in all cases, will handle this internally and privately," Morse said.

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the third inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium June 2, 2022, in the Bronx.

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the third inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium June 2, 2022, in the Bronx. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"Jim meant no ill will," Morse said.

Cortes has been fantastic for the Yankees this season, posting a 5-1 record with an ERA of 1.50. He’s allowed just 10 earned runs while striking out 68 batters and walking 14. 

In his last start Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, Cortes went seven scoreless innings in the Bronx, allowing five hits and no runs in a 6-1 Yankees victory. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.