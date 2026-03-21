Tiger Woods eyes Masters comeback, admits lingering back problems bring good and bad days

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Next month, the Masters will once again open golf’s major season.

Barring any injury setbacks, Tiger Woods could be on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club, trying to make the cut in pursuit of a 16th major championship.

In February, the 15-time major winner suggested he had not ruled out playing in this year’s Masters.

Woods' storied career has been derailed by a long list of injuries and subsequent surgeries. In more recent years, back issues have plagued the golf icon. Woods underwent a seventh back procedure last fall.

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Although months have passed since the surgery, he said he still experiences ongoing challenges, which sometimes make it "hard to just move around."

"Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun," Woods told Golf.com.

TIGER WOODS OFFERS FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE LATEST BACK SURGERY AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER GOLF RETURN

Woods' back troubles first surfaced in 2014. October's surgery marked the second back procedure for Woods in a roughly 12-month span. Aside from his back troubles, Woods also ruptured an Achilles tendon in early 2025.

Fellow golfer Will Zalatoris underwent a disc replacement procedure in 2025.

"[Zalatoris] went through it. He had two levels done, and it takes time," the 50-year-old noted. "So, as I said, I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it did when I was 24."

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Woods told reporters he "is trying to come back, but it just hasn’t worked out that way." The five-time Masters champion also acknowledged his injury history, saying, "I’ve had a bad run of injuries last year ... and then I’ve had two back operations, so it’s been a little rough go."

Woods made the cut at the 2025 Masters, but he missed the cut in last season’s three subsequent major tournaments.

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