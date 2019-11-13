Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods previews what his retirement will be like: 'For me, it's simple'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
It’s no secret that Tiger Woods is looking to chase down Jack Nicklaus’ record for most major victories in a career.

Woods, who's battled knee and back injuries, won the 2019 Masters but admitted in 2016 that his ailments nearly forced him to retire from the game. He was asked in a radio interview on Tuesday about his retirement plans, according to Golf.com.

“For me, it’ll be simple. I love spearfishing. I love being in the water, I love hunting. I like going on hunting trips, fishing trips and diving trips. So to me, just being out in nature is the f------ best,” he said.

Woods elaborated on his love for the outdoors and nature.

“I don’t like being around a lot of people, in that regard,” he said. “I like to be out in nature because that’s what I grew up [with], that’s what I do. Golf is always out in nature, so to me, that’s the ultimate best.”

Woods didn’t suggest retirement was near, however, and noted he saw some benefits to playing into his 50s.

“I think the golden carrot of getting out there when I'm 50 is getting a cart, right?” he said.

Woods has 15 major titles, only three away from Nicklaus’ record. He is also tied for first in all-time PGA Tour wins with 82.

