Golfer Eddie Pepperell disqualified from tournament after running out of balls

English golfer Eddie Pepperell was disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday when he ran out of golf balls --the first time that's happened to a European tour player since the 1994 French Open, according to Golfweek.

Pepperell was two over par for his round after bogeying the second and third hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya, Turkey. He then hit his approach on the par-5 fourth hole into the water guarding the green.

In a scene reminiscent of the 1996 movie "Tin Cup," Pepperell hit shot after shot into the water before informing playing partners Martin Kaymer and George Coetzee that he had run out of balls.

According to ESPN, neither Kaymer nor Coetzee -- nor even Pepperell's caddie -- could be sure how many balls the 28-year-old dunked into the drink.

"Eddie hit his shots to the green, then came over to tell us he had run out of balls," Kaymer told ESPN. "Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five. We are about 80 percent sure it was five, 20 percent four. He was quick, so it was hard to keep track. He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George. It did not look like he wanted to play. He did not putt with his putter on the third hole; he putted with a wedge. So there was a lot happening."

"I have never seen anything like that before," added Kaymer, a two-time major champion. "I only watched it on television, in 'Tin Cup.' This is the first time I have seen it live."

The outlet reported Pepperell was officially disqualified for "failure to complete a hole."

In 2011, two-time major winner John Daly famously quit the Australian Open after hitting six balls into the water. He would later tweet: "When you run out of balls, you run out of balls."