Tiger Woods' crash victim played significant role in getting golf star out of overturned car: affidavit

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The car crash Tiger Woods got in on Friday resulted in his vehicle being turned on its driver's side.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car.

With his car on the driver's side, Woods was unable to get out of his door — so he needed to climb out through the passenger's door.

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However, authorities said he was actually assisted by the other driver in the crash and another bystander.

"After the collision, [the other driver] stated he and an unknown subject assisted the driver out of the vehicle. [He] advised that due to the vehicle flipping on the driver's side, the driver was unable to exit properly and had to climb out from the front passenger side. [He] advised he was the sole occupant in his vehicle and confirmed that the driver of the black SUV was the sole occupant," an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital read.

The five-time Masters winner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another vehicle Friday afternoon while he was driving impaired. Prescription opioids were found in his pocket.

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According to the arrest affidavit, the pills were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief.

Woods previously told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg." He told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications.

Friday’s arrest marked Woods' second DUI arrest within the last decade. In 2017, he was taken into custody, also in Jupiter Island, after taking prescription drugs and being asleep behind the wheel of a running car at roughly 3 a.m.

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In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.