Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, 'concerned' after DUI arrest following rollover crash: report

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Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, is reportedly "concerned" after the legendary golfer’s DUI arrest following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, last Friday.

A source told People that Nordegren wants Woods "to be well," so seeing he was involved in a rollover crash, and then arrested, led to concern.

"The kids are close with Tiger, so of course Elin cares too," the source said to the outlet. "She wants him to be well. Both kids are great and love spending time with their dad. Elin’s concerned that he had another car crash and got arrested."

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Woods was arrested at the scene after refusing to give a urine sample to authorities. He was later released from Martin County Jail late Friday.

Woods, 50, and Nordegren, 46, share two kids: 18-year-old daughter Sam and 17-year-old son Charlie, who is committed to golf at Florida State.

The marriage between Woods and Nordegren was on public display after his first car wreck came in 2009, which led to an exposed sex scandal that ended their relationship.

TIGER WOODS FACES ON BIG QUESTION AFTER DUI ARREST IN FLORIDA, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS

Woods also had a DUI in Florida in 2017, later admitting that he had taken a mix of painkillers leading to the arrest. In 2021, Woods was involved in another rollover crash, where he suffered serious leg injuries, which required emergency surgery.

Woods had just returned to The Golf League for his first round of competition since undergoing more surgeries on his back, while also needing to repair a torn Achilles.

His teammate, Kevin Kisner, expressed concern for Woods following his arrest as well.

"Very disturbing. He was really working hard on his game, trying to practice and get back in shape," Kisner said, via Fried Egg Golf. "He signed up for the U.S. Senior Open yesterday. He was trying to do anything he could to come back and try and help our TGL team, get ready, hopefully try and play the Masters.

"Just a really unfortunate incident, I guess, Brad (Faxon), the only positive is that nobody was injured in the incident and we can all move forward and hopefully help him get better."

Woods’ mugshot photo went viral, as his eyes appeared bloodshot. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, which was spotted on him in the passenger seat of a black SUV as he left jail.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side.

Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused the urine test.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail.… But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

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Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a test, all misdemeanor charges. No one was injured, authorities said. Woods was alone in the car and crawled out of the passenger door after the crash.

Woods and Nordegren were together for a celebration of their son's high school golf championship this past month. Woods is now dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and mother of Kai Trump, who is committed to play golf at Miami.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

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