Tiger Woods' teammate calls golfer's DUI arrest 'very disturbing'

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Kevin Kisner, a PGA Tour golfer who is a teammate of Tiger Woods in The Golf League, expressed concern for the golf legend after his DUI arrest in Florida on Friday.

Kisner opened up about the incident while he was in the booth for NBC’s coverage of the Houston Open on Saturday.

"Very disturbing. He was really working hard on his game, trying to practice and get back in shape," he said, via Fried Egg Golf. "He signed up for the U.S. Senior Open yesterday. He was trying to do anything he could to come back and try and help our TGL team, get ready, hopefully try and play the Masters.

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"Just a really unfortunate incident, I guess, Brad (Faxon), the only positive is that nobody was injured in the incident and we can all move forward and hopefully help him get better."

Woods returned to The Golf League for his first round of real competition since he underwent more surgeries on his back and to repair a torn Achilles.

On Friday, Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island. He was subsequently arrested after he refused to give a urine sample. He was released from Martin County Jail late Friday.

In his booking photo, Woods’ eyes appeared bloodshot, as he wore a blue polo shirt. Woods was seen leaving the jail in the passenger seat of a black SUV after his release on bail late Friday, according to The Associated Press.

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Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side.

Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused the urine test.

"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Budensiek added.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail.… But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

Woods was spotted on the phone after the crash, wearing navy blue shorts.

He has not commented on his arrest since the incident.

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Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a test, all misdemeanor charges. No one was injured, authorities said. Woods was alone in the car and crawled out of the passenger door after the crash.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.