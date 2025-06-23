Oklahoma City police report shooting incident outside arena after Thunder's win over Pacers to win NBA Finals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma City Police reported that one gunshot victim was found in downtown Oklahoma City following the Thunder’s Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

A night of celebration turned into a serious situation just outside the Paycom Center on the east side of Scissortail Park, where FOX 25 says police reported shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, while one person is currently detained. No arrests, however, have been made as of now.

FOX 25 reports that officials believe the gunshots stemmed from a fight, though it is not related to the basketball game.

Reporter Grant Palmer of FOX 25 did a live hit from the streets on Sunday night, where he noted a "very large police presence" after gunshots went off. He also noted that small fireworks were being set off, but gunshots were also heard by people in the area.

FOX 25 reporter Paige Taylor and her photographer, Brian, were getting ready for a live hit for Game 7’s post-game show when they captured the shots fired in downtown Oklahoma City, which led to some pandemonium as people started to flee the area.

THUNDER BLOW OUT PACERS IN GAME 7 TO WIN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

Others were posting on X the rowdiness of some fans after the championship win, which ultimately led to an arrest. It got to the point where authorities told those outside the Paycom Center that they had to disperse following the win.

Meanwhile, inside the arena, the Thunder were able to finally capture the team’s first NBA title since moving from Seattle, where they were previously known as the Supersonics.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 29 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the victory, while Jalen Williams had 20 points and Chet Holmgren tallied 18 for Oklahoma City as well.

