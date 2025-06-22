Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Thunder blow out Pacers in Game 7 to win NBA championship

Oklahoma City secures first NBA title since relocating in 2008 from Seattle, where they last won in 1979

Scott Thompson
Published
The Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA championship over the Indiana Pacers, 103-91, running away with Game 7 of the NBA Finals on their home court in exciting fashion.

The last time this franchise won an NBA title was 1979, when they were still known as the Seattle Supersonics. Since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008 and rebranding as the Thunder, they have not won a title until Sunday night.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates made sure to change that on Sunday night, as their dominant regular season and NBA Playoffs run was capped in the best way possible in a do-or-die Game 7. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

