The Citadel runs past Furman, 38-17

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Cam Jackson ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns and Vinny Miller added 70 more yards rushing to help lead The Citadel past Furman 38-17 on Saturday.

Dominique Allen threw for 67 yards and ran for 35 more with two scores for the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-0 Southern Conference), who rushed for 388 total yards on 63 carries.

After Furman struck first on a 20-yard TD pass from Reese Hannon to Chad Scott, The Citadel peeled off 24 straight points to take a 24-7 lead at the half.

The Paladins (3-4, 1-2) battled back in the third, cutting the lead to 24-17 after a Jon Croft Hollingsworth 20-yard field goal.

But that was as close as Furman got, as an Allen 1-yard scoring run late in the quarter put the game out of reach.

Hannon threw for 71 yards a score for Furman. Ernie Cain added 54 yards on the ground.