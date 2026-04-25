Rockets coach Ime Udoka tells team to 'grow up' after blowing late lead to fall behind Lakers 3-0 in playoffs

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The Houston Rockets were roughly 25 seconds away from sealing their first win of the NBA playoffs - instead, they'll have to make an unprecedented comeback.

The Rockets blew their late six-point lead to the Los Angeles Lakers after costly turnovers and now trail three games to none.

No NBA team has ever come back from that deficit, and in order to do so, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka gave his team a stern message.

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"Grow up," he said was his message to the team after the loss. "You’re not that young anymore. You’ve been to the playoffs once, and we watched every situation just now."

Even with Kevin Durant out for a second game in this series — this time with a sprained ankle after missing Game 1 with a knee injury — the Rockets were in position to close out the game after LeBron James had consecutive turnovers that Houston turned into a 101-95 lead.

It was then that everything went wrong for the Rockets. Marcus Smart was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 25 seconds to go in the fourth after a Houston turnover and made all three free throws to get the Lakers within three.

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James then stole the ball from Reed Sheppard, and his 3-pointer tied it at 101-all with 13 seconds to go in the fourth.

Los Angeles then outscored Houston 11-7 in the overtime period to take a 112-108 victory.

The 41-year-old James, who put up 29 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, played more than 45 minutes Friday night. He said with top scorers Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out with injuries, he has no choice but to do whatever he can.

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That sentiment will have to run through the Rockets locker room if they want to make history.

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