Browns draft another quarterback, making Shedeur Sanders' starting job even less secure

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The Cleveland Browns have added to their already crowded quarterback room.

In the sixth round, just a year after taking both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders while waiting on Deshaun Watson’s health, they selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

The Browns’ quarterback room was so crowded last year that Week 1 starter Joe Flacco was traded during the season. Of course, the Browns did that in order to get a look at their young talent, but they also had Kenny Pickett last offseason, who was traded.

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Last year, the Browns drafted Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round, and Sanders had an unprecedented freefall. However, they wound up taking Sanders, too, in the fifth round.

Gabriel got the nod after Flacco was traded, but after suffering a concussion, Sanders replaced him and stayed at his post after winning his first NFL start.

Quarterback play for Cleveland was poor throughout the season no matter who was taking snaps, ranking 31st in completion percentage (57.89%) and passing yards per game (165.1). So perhaps the Browns want to find a diamond in the rough.

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Meanwhile, Watson’s $230 million contract will finally expire after this season. The Browns, who have openly admitted regret over the monster trade and deal, restructured his contract last month for a third time in roughly a yearlong span.

Sanders figures to be the frontrunner to start Week 1, but he did not exactly run away with the job, so there is certainly an open competition — which apparently is even more open now.

In four seasons as a starter at both Boise State and Arkansas, Green completed 60.1% of his passes for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He led the SEC with 13.7 yards per completion this past season and led the Mountain West in that same category (14.5) in 2023.

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He threw a career-high 19 touchdowns for the Razorbacks this past season.

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