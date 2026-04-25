Caitlin Clark pens heartfelt message to boyfriend Connor McCaffery as they celebrate relationship milestone

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Caitlin Clark is used to celebrating milestones on the court, but her most recent one came off the floor.

Clark, 24, posted a heartfelt message to Instagram to celebrate her three-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

"Three years with my fav," Clark captioned her post alongside two white heart emojis. "You’re the best."

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In the post, Clark was wearing a blue dress and looking at McCaffery, who was in a suit. The 27-year-old McCaffery took to his own Instagram account to celebrate the milestone.

"3 years with the most beautiful best friend," McCaffery posted, with a red heart and infinity emoji.

McCaffery’s post showed the couple together in a golf cart.

Clark and McCaffery began dating in April 2023 when the couple met at the University of Iowa. Both played college basketball, as Clark rewrote the history books during her legendary career, while McCaffery played six seasons.

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McCaffery’s six seasons playing basketball all came with his dad as the team’s head coach.

As Clark has ascended into superstardom with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, McCaffery is following in his father’s footsteps. Following his playing days at Iowa, McCaffery spent one season with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant in an entry-level position before joining Butler as an assistant coach.

Clark is entering her third season with the Fever and is looking to get back on track after an injury-plagued second season. As a rookie, she burst onto the scene, winning Rookie of the Year and coming fourth in MVP voting.

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However, last season, she played just 13 games while battling a litany of injuries.

The Fever’s first preseason game is against the New York Liberty at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

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