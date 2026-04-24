2026-27 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Can Bailey Beat Out Buckeyes?

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David Bailey is jettin' to New York.

The J-E-T-S took the Texas Tech stud with the second pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and now, he's favored to win Defensive Rookie of the Year next season.

Let's check out the early oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 24.

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2026-27 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

David Bailey (Jets): +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Sonny Styles (Commanders): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Arvell Reese (Giants): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Rueben Bain Jr. (Buccaneers): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Caleb Downs (Cowboys): +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Mansoor Delane (Chiefs): +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Malachi Lawrence (Cowboys): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Akheem Mesidor (Chargers): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Jetsetting: Bailey was a unanimous All-American last season for the Red Raiders, posting a Division 1-best 14.5 sacks and a Big 12-best 19.5 tackles for loss. Said FOX Sports NFL analyst Rob Rang of the Jets' selection, "Finishing dead last in the AFC in sacks, the Jets made the right choice to add this year’s top pass-rusher. Bailey’s burst and bend off the edge is elite. He is a realistic Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate who projects as a 10-plus sack-a-year difference-maker."

Betting on Buckyes: Three Ohio State Buckeyes went in the first seven picks, including linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 and linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7. Said Rang of Reese, "This is a fascinating selection for the Giants, as Reese gives the Giants as formidable a trio of edge rushers as there is in the NFL, teaming, of course, with recent top-10 selections Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Reese’s ability to play the off-ball linebacker position, as well as project as a dynamic pass-rusher, gives new coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson an awful lot of flexibility. And unlike some of the coaches who passed on Reese, Harbaugh has the security to give him time to develop." As for Styles, Rang said, "Both in Seattle and most recently in Washington, Dan Quinn was blessed to have future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker. Remarkably, Quinn will now have an even better athlete in the middle of his Commanders defense in Styles. There are only a few linebackers in NFL history with Styles’ combination of size and speed — Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher comes to mind. Washington needed to find an alpha on defense and Styles should prove to be that immediately."