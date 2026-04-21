2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: 5 Underrated Prospects Outside the First Round

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While headlining names like Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate will steal the spotlight in the first round of the NFL Draft, Days 2 and 3 should still bring plenty of excitement, as teams look to find hidden gems in the later rounds.

This is where rosters are built, depth is strengthened and diamonds in the rough are found.

Over the last decade, some of the NFL’s most valuable and impactful players have come from outside the first round, going on to win Super Bowls, break records, and earn major awards.

In Rounds 2 and 3, players like quarterback Jalen Hurts have led their teams to multiple Super Bowl appearances and won Super Bowl MVP. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered a historic season, setting the single-season record for total receiving yards and winning both Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in 2021.

In Rounds 4-7, the list of impact players is even more impressive.

Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick in 2023, has quickly developed into one of the top wide receivers in the league. Tyreek Hill and George Kittle are other marquee names that were selected on Day 3.

At quarterback, Dak Prescott has been a franchise cornerstone for nearly a decade after being drafted in the fourth round, and Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to the San Francisco 49ers' $265 million franchise quarterback.

Strong organizations don’t just hit on their first pick; they consistently find contributors throughout the rest of the draft.

With that in mind, here are the top-five sleeper prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Keionte Scott checks all the boxes as a modern nickel defender in the NFL.

In his last season at Miami, he had 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, showcasing rare production from the slot and a very explosive profile.

Scott backed up his tape with an elite Pro Day performance. He posted a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, a 44-inch vertical and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. His vertical would have led all defensive backs at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Add in Scott's physicality against the run and strong football IQ, and he projects as a true three-down impact player who could come off the board earlier than expected.

Taylen Green is one of the most intriguing high-upside quarterback sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After transferring to Arkansas, he showcased a rare blend of size, athleticism and production, throwing for 2,714 yards with 19 touchdowns while adding 777 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

At 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds, Green pairs that dual-threat production with amazing testing numbers, including a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. Those marks place him among the most athletic quarterbacks ever tested, backed by a near-perfect 9.99 Relative Athletic Score.

He remains a raw passer with inconsistencies, but his physical tools and playmaking ability give him a very high ceiling.

After following Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, Jonah Coleman had 1,053 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 before adding 758 yards and 15 scores in 2025 despite battling a late-season knee injury.

Built at 5-foot-9 with a powerful frame, Coleman thrives on finishing through contact, often requiring multiple defenders to bring him down.

Even more impressive is his ball security. In 552 career rushing attempts, he fumbled just twice.

While he lacks elite breakaway speed at the NFL level, his vision, contact balance and power make him a strong candidate to outperform his draft slot. Teams looking for a physical, three-down back could target him on Day 2 or early Day 3.

Gabe Jacas is one of the more underrated edge defenders in this class and a strong Day 2 sleeper.

As a four-year starter at Illinois, he was asked to do far more than just rush the passer, consistently setting the edge, dropping into coverage and handling multiple responsibilities within the defense.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Jacas brings a powerful, physical style of play that's rooted in his wrestling background. Despite taking on that all-around role with the Fighting Illini, he still produced at a high level in 2025 with 11 sacks, 34 pressures and 13.5 tackles for loss, while finishing his career with 26 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss.

He may not have the flashiest pass-rush arsenal, but his strength, versatility and consistency give him a high floor as a reliable three-down edge. Teams looking for a complete defensive end could value him higher than expected, making him a likely Round 2 selection with a floor in Round 3.

Bryce Lance, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance, is one of the top FCS prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft and a high-upside sleeper with legit vertical ability.

The North Dakota State standout put together two straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a breakout 2024 campaign with 75 receptions for 1,053 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns.

He followed that up in 2025 with 51 catches for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging an unbelievable 21.2 yards per reception. At 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds, Lance pairs that production with a 4.34 40-yard dash and a 41.5-inch vertical, making him one of the more explosive receivers in the class.

With his size, speed and downfield tracking ability, Lance profiles as a true deep-threat weapon at the next level, drawing comparisons to players like Alec Pierce and Christian Watson.